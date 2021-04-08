Alpa Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aarti Surfactants Ltd, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd and Agri-Tech (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 April 2021.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 49.5 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9428 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1359.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3631 shares in the past one month.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 708.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd spurt 19.98% to Rs 51.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15242 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd rose 19.91% to Rs 39.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1736 shares in the past one month.

