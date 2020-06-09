Alphageo (India) Ltd Slides 5.83%

Alphageo (India) Ltd has added 24.33% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 8.43% rise in the SENSEX

Alphageo (India) Ltd fell 5.83% today to trade at Rs 198.05. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 0.95% to quote at 4932.78. The index is up 4.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd decreased 4.97% and Goa Carbon Ltd lost 3.08% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 1.66 % over last one year compared to the 13.76% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Alphageo (India) Ltd has added 24.33% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 8.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9723 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4755 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 471 on 11 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.05 on 23 Mar 2020.

