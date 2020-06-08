PVR tumbles on profit booking

PVR slumped 7.64% to Rs 1146.65 on profit booking ahead of Q4 earnings today.

The stock soared 46% in nine sessions to Rs 1,241.50 on Friday (5 June 2020), from its closing low of Rs 850.35 on 22 May 2020.

The cinema chain operator will announce its Q4 and year ended results today. Its consolidated net profit slipped 34.25% to Rs 36.34 crore on a 8.61% jump in net sales to Rs 915.74 crore in Q3 December 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

PVR is a film entertainment company, which is engaged in the motion picture exhibition in cinemas. The company has organized its operations into three business segments: movie exhibition, movie production & distribution and others like bowling, gaming and restaurant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)