RITES secures order from NHIDCL for highway consulting

RITES has received an order for consultancy services for construction of highway tunnels in Himachal Pradesh & Ladhak from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL).

RITES has received an order for consultancy services for preparation of detailed project report and providing pre-construction activities for construction of highway tunnels across certain sections on Darcha Padam road (NH-301) including approaches in Himachal Pradesh & Ladhak from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL). RITES is a joint venture partner in the project and its fee is Rs 55 crore (approx.).

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday. Shares of RITES rose 0.73% to end at Rs 247.35 on Monday.

RITES is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

