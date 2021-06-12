Shriram Transport Finance Company allots 1.39 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Shriram Transport Finance Company has allotted 13,986,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs.10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs.1,430/- per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs.1,420/- per Equity Share) at a discount of Rs.3.32 per Equity Share i.e. 0.23% of the floor price of Rs.1,433.32 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs.1999,99,80,000/-, pursuant to the Issue.

The Issue opened on 07 June 2021 and closed on 11 June 2021.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid - up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.253,06,15,130 to Rs.267,04,75,130/- comprising of 267047513 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each.

