Board of Edelweiss Financial Services approves fund raising up to Rs 6500 cr

At meeting held on 11 June 2021The Board of Edelweiss Financial Services at its meeting held on 11 June 2021 has approved raising of funds in the following manner-
a. issue of Non-convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs. 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis;
b. public issue of Non-convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1,500 crore, in one or more tranches; and
c. issue of securities including but not limited to Equity Shares and /or any other securities convertible into or exchangeable with Equity Shares and/ and/or American Depository Receipts and / or Global Depository Receipts, through Public Issue/ Rights Issue/Further Public Offer/ Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) / Preferential Issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to approval of the members of the Company, if required and other appropriate approvals, for an aggregate amount of upto Rs. 2,000 crore to be made in one or more tranches.
