Amara Raja Batteries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 736, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% rally in NIFTY and a 9.32% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 736, down 0.54% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 11895.2. The Sensex is at 40448.49, up 1.43%.Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has eased around 0.64% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8170.05, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 740.5, down 0.42% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd jumped 6.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.14% rally in NIFTY and a 9.32% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

