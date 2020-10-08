Bandhan Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 318.95, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.63% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% gain in NIFTY and a 19.01% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 318.95, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 11880.85. The Sensex is at 40398.28, up 1.3%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has added around 6.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22964.8, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 108.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 319.65, up 1.56% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 33.63% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% gain in NIFTY and a 19.01% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)