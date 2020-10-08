ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 1.32%, rises for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 387.7, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.01% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 387.7, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 11880.85. The Sensex is at 40398.28, up 1.3%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 5.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22964.8, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 261.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 389.5, up 1.2% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 11.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.01% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 30.64 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

