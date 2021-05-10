Amara Raja Batteries resumes operations at its plants in Andhra Pradesh

After High Court of Andhra Pradesh granted interim suspension of order passed by APPCB

Amara Raja Batteries has resumed operations at its plants at Nunegundlapalli and Karkambadi at Chittoor District with effect from 8 May 2021 after Hon'ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh granted an interim suspension of the orders passed by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

Continuing with its focus on the best-in-class systems and processes for environmental, safety and health practices, the Company will continue to engage closely with APPCB to resolve any potential issues.

The Company is confident of meeting all its supply commitments and assures all its stakeholders that the temporary disruption caused during the last few days will not have any material impact on its operations or order book.

