Maruti Suzuki India uses its resources to help boost production of oxygen PSA plants

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has decided to use its resources to help scale up production of oxygen PSA plants of two companies in the NCR area, , Airox Nigen Equipments and SAM Gas Projects. The company's involvement would be on no profit basis.

With the company's intervention, Airox has already reached an output of one PSA plant a day and this number will be rapidly scaled up to 4 per day within May itself. Output in May is expected to be 50-60 plants.

SAM Gas Projects is being assisted by the company vendor JBML. MSIL is helping with all critical inputs. This company is expected to produce 20-30 plants in May.

MSIL and its vendors will procure oxygen plants from these two companies and donate them for medical use. A separate MSIL team is working to ensure that the plants when produced are installed and commissioned as fast as possible.

