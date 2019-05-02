Ambuja Cements gains after good Q1 result

rose 1.31% to Rs 223.60 at 09:19 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit rose 27.08% to Rs 495.44 crore on 8.37% rise in total income to Rs 7097.82 crore in Q1 March 2019 over Q1 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours on Tuesday, 30 April 2019. Stock markets remained closed on 1 May 2019 for a local holiday.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 121.46 points, or 0.31% to 38,910.09

On the BSE, 31,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 224.70 and a low of Rs 218.05 so far during the day.

Ambuja Cements' sales volumes increased to 13.87 million tonnes in Q1 March 2019 from 13.33 million tonnes in Q1 March 2018.

In its outlook, said that the government's thrust and higher outlays on infrastructure and affordable housing apart from reduction in rates for underconstruction flats should further accelerate construction activity and spur demand.

Ambuja Cements, a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim, is engaged in the business of and

