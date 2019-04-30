Volumes soar at Prestige Estates Projects Ltd counter

-
Parag Milk Foods Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 April 2019.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd recorded volume of 26.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.31 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.64% to Rs.256.35. Volumes stood at 2.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Parag Milk Foods Ltd registered volume of 6.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75021 shares. The stock slipped 1.58% to Rs.240.05. Volumes stood at 56206 shares in the last session.
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd saw volume of 6.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90029 shares. The stock increased 5.27% to Rs.1,698.00. Volumes stood at 77144 shares in the last session.
Orient Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 19.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.42% to Rs.107.00. Volumes stood at 4.7 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 75131 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14310 shares. The stock lost 0.33% to Rs.536.15. Volumes stood at 13389 shares in the last session.
