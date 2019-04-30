Eveready Industries India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Mcleod Russel India Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd and Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2019.
Eveready Industries India Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 116.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23592 shares in the past one month.
Mcleod Russel India Ltd crashed 19.96% to Rs 61.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8277 shares in the past one month.
Williamson Magor & Company Ltd tumbled 19.82% to Rs 35.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1719 shares in the past one month.
RPG Life Sciences Ltd corrected 16.66% to Rs 236.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3089 shares in the past one month.
Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd slipped 13.04% to Rs 0.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.04 lakh shares in the past one month.
