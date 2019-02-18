Sensex, Nifty trim intraday losses

The market came off day's low in early afternoon trade. At 12:27 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 205.67 points or 0.57% at 35,603.28. The index was down 67.30 points or 0.63% at 10,657.10.

After opening lower, key indices extended losses and hit fresh intraday low in mid-morning trade. The market exhibited cautious sentiment fearing an escalation in tensions between and in the aftermath of the Thursday's terror attack. The devastating terror attack last week in district of took lives of at least 40 CRPF personnel.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.81%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.56%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On BSE, 798 shares rose and 1496 shares fell. A total of 120 shares were unchanged.

declined. (down 2.76%), ACC (down 1.16%) and (down 0.73%), edged lower.

was down 1.35%. Grasim has exposure to cement sector through its holding in

Telecom shares were mixed. (up 12.18%), MTNL (up 0.25%) and (up 0.17%), edged higher. (down 0.87%) and (Maharashtra) (down 4.01%), edged lower.

On the economic front, India's merchandise exports rose 3.7% to $26.36 billion in January 2019 over a year ago. Meanwhile, merchandise imports was flat at $41.09 billion. The trade deficit for January 2019 was at $14.73 billion as against the deficit of $15.67 billion in January 2018.

Overseas, Asian shares edged higher on Monday, with trade talks between the US and set to continue in this week after high-level meetings in concluded on Friday.

US stock indices surged on Friday, 15 February 2019, buoyed by growing optimism that the US and can strike a trade truce ahead of the March 1 deadline. US will be closed on Monday in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

In political news, tensions rose in D.C. when declared a national emergency citing a humanitarian crisis at the Southern Border. In economic news, the Empire State manufacturing index rose 4.9 points in February to 8.8 and industrial production fell 0.6% in January, the first decline in eight months.

