Yes Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2019.

Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2019.

lost 29.65% to Rs 167 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 183.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd crashed 18.81% to Rs 6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 210.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

tumbled 10.18% to Rs 112.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

corrected 10.17% to Rs 107.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

shed 9.63% to Rs 33.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 84000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87375 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)