Amines & Plasticizers receives credit ratings for bank facilities

From ICRA

Amines & Plasticizers has received Credit Rating for its Credit facilities from ICRA as under -

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated : Rs. 110 crore
Long -Term Rating: [ICRA] BBB+ (pronounced ICRA triple B plus) [Outlook - Positive]
Short-Term Rating : [ICRA] A2 (pronounced ICRA A two)

First Published: Mon, March 18 2019. 18:57 IST

