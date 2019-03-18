Amines & Plasticizers receives credit ratings for bank facilities

-
ALSO READ
Yes Bank hits 52-week low after ratings downgrade
Yes Bank hits over two-year low after ICRA, CARE cut ratings
ICRA places Z F Steering Gear (India) on 'Rating Watch' with developing implications
CRISIL upgrades AU Small Fin Bank's rating to low credit risk 'AA-'
Moody's assigns A3 rating to Infosys with stable outlook
-
From ICRAAmines & Plasticizers has received Credit Rating for its Credit facilities from ICRA as under -
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated : Rs. 110 crore
Long -Term Rating: [ICRA] BBB+ (pronounced ICRA triple B plus) [Outlook - Positive]
Short-Term Rating : [ICRA] A2 (pronounced ICRA A two)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU