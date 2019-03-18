INOX Leisure commences operations at 4 additional screens at Mumbai's Inorbit Mall

With effect from 17 March 2019

Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of four additional screens (with seating capacity of 168 seats) in the existing Multiplex Cinema Theatre, taken on Leave and License basis, and located at Leisure, 2nd Floor, Inorbit Mall, Link Road, Malad (West), 400064 with effect from 17 March, 2019.

With addition of four more screens, the said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 11 screens and 1591 seats.

is now present in 67 cities with 137 Multiplexes, 563 screens and a total seating capacity of 133,199 seats across

