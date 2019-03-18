ICICI Lombard partners with Mobikwik

-
To offer an affordable online fraud protection policyICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Mobikwik announced a strategic partnership to provide cyber-insurance cover. The relationship aims to provide protection against unauthorized and fraudulent transactions online, across bank accounts, debit/credit cards and mobile wallets. MobiKwik users can avail the Commercial cyber Insurance policy underwritten by ICICI Lombard and enjoy the benefit of a stress-free and secured transaction for its users who opt for Cyber Insurance using the app. The cyber-insurance can be availed at only Rs 99/- month and with a sum insured of Rs 50,000/-.
