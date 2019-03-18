JUST IN
Ashoka Buildcon receives LoI from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam
IRB Infrastructure Developers receives provisional certificate for Yedeshi Aurangabad BOT project

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that Yedeshi Aurangabad BOT Project implemented by wholly-owned SPV of the Company viz.

Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway ('SPV'), has been issued a Provisional Certificate by the Competent Authority. Consequently, the SPV has started partial toll collection on this project from today.

