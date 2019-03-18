IRB Infrastructure Developers receives provisional certificate for Yedeshi Aurangabad BOT project

-
IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that Yedeshi Aurangabad BOT Project implemented by wholly-owned SPV of the Company viz.
Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway ('SPV'), has been issued a Provisional Certificate by the Competent Authority. Consequently, the SPV has started partial toll collection on this project from today.
