Amit Securities consolidated net profit rises 1880.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.75% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of Amit Securities rose 1880.00% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.75% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.490.80 -39 OPM %0-3.75 -PBDT1.960.01 19500 PBT1.960.01 19500 NP1.980.10 1880
