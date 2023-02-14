Amit Securities consolidated net profit rises 1880.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.75% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Amit Securities rose 1880.00% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.75% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.490.800-3.751.960.011.960.011.980.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)