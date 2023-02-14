Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 52.03% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.24% to Rs 403.78 croreNet profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 52.03% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.24% to Rs 403.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 675.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales403.78675.72 -40 OPM %10.658.70 -PBDT31.0848.77 -36 PBT21.6941.16 -47 NP14.7630.77 -52
