Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 52.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.24% to Rs 403.78 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 52.03% to Rs 14.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.24% to Rs 403.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 675.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.403.78675.7210.658.7031.0848.7721.6941.1614.7630.77

