Amrutanjan Health Care launches 100% ayurvedic product - Comfy PPRO

Amrutanjan Health Care announced the launch of Comfy Period Pain Roll-On (PPRO). Comfy, a fast-growing brand in the sanitary napkin market, registered a growth of 53% at 5-year CAGR. The brand continued its growth in Q1'22 at 51% vs Q1'21.

Comfy PPRO is a unique product that helps consumers relieve pain during their periods.

It is a 100% Ayurvedic product available in 50ml bottle. The unique roller ball applicator offers hands free, non-messy application. The non-sticky, non-staining formula with an aromatic fragrance soothes the pain area and help in pain relief.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)