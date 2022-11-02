Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Mesalamine ER Capsules

-
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Apriso Extended-Release Capsules, 0.375 g, of Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Salix).
Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules are indicated for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis in adults. Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules USP, 0.375 g, have an estimated market size of US$ 133 million for twelve months ending June 2022 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 174 ANDA approvals (150 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
