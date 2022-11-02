JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Sodium Phenylbutyrate Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U. S.

FDA) for Sodium Phenylbutyrate Tablets USP, 500 mg, the generic version of Buphenyl1 Tablets, 500 mg, of Horizon Therapeutics, LLC.

Glenmark's Sodium Phenylbutyrate Tablets USP, 500 mg, will be distributed in the U. S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 09:04 IST

