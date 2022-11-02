Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Sodium Phenylbutyrate Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 3%
Unichem Lab gains on receiving USFDA nod for seizure treatment drug
Unichem Laboratories receives ANDA approval for Extended Phenytoin Sodium Capsules
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets
Sun Pharma gets USFDA approval for generic Mesalamine capsules
-
FDA) for Sodium Phenylbutyrate Tablets USP, 500 mg, the generic version of Buphenyl1 Tablets, 500 mg, of Horizon Therapeutics, LLC.
Glenmark's Sodium Phenylbutyrate Tablets USP, 500 mg, will be distributed in the U. S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU