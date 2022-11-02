Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Sodium Phenylbutyrate Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U. S.

FDA) for Sodium Phenylbutyrate Tablets USP, 500 mg, the generic version of Buphenyl1 Tablets, 500 mg, of Horizon Therapeutics, LLC.

Glenmark's Sodium Phenylbutyrate Tablets USP, 500 mg, will be distributed in the U. S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

