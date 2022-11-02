Sonata Software inaugurates new development center at Bengaluru

Sonata Software announced the opening of its state-of-the art new development center at its Global Village campus in Bengaluru, India.

The launch of the new center is aligned with the company's vision of becoming the fastest growing IT Services company and will provide capacity for new growth opportunities.

The new Development Centre, spread across 58,000 sq ft, houses over 600Workstations and has been designed for better team collaborations. The sustainable and eco-friendly facility boasts of usage of material with re-cycled content and designed for Eco design Approach for Health and well-being of employees.

