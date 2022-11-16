AMS Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.34% to Rs 19.40 crore

Net profit of AMS Polymers remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.34% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19.4011.950.880.590.070.050.070.050.030.03

