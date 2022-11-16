AMS Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 62.34% to Rs 19.40 croreNet profit of AMS Polymers remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.34% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.4011.95 62 OPM %0.880.59 -PBDT0.070.05 40 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.030.03 0
