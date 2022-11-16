Vivo Bio Tech standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.30% to Rs 12.54 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 57.14% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.30% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.5410.1737.2437.862.892.810.521.070.120.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)