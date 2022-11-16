Vivo Bio Tech standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 23.30% to Rs 12.54 croreNet profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 57.14% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.30% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.5410.17 23 OPM %37.2437.86 -PBDT2.892.81 3 PBT0.521.07 -51 NP0.120.28 -57
