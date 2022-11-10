Anand Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.30 crore

Net loss of Anand Projects reported to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.300-40.000-4.321.09-4.331.09-4.320.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)