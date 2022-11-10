Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit declines 40.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.97% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co declined 40.58% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.97% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.071.5562.6271.610.711.130.550.980.410.69

