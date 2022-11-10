JUST IN
Everest Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit declines 40.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.97% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co declined 40.58% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.97% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.071.55 -31 OPM %62.6271.61 -PBDT0.711.13 -37 PBT0.550.98 -44 NP0.410.69 -41

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 14:55 IST

