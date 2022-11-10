Indo National consolidated net profit declines 98.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.47% to Rs 148.95 crore

Net profit of Indo National declined 98.98% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 148.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 172.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

