JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 49.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Indo National consolidated net profit declines 98.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.47% to Rs 148.95 crore

Net profit of Indo National declined 98.98% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 148.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 172.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales148.95172.13 -13 OPM %2.9610.49 -PBDT3.1619.48 -84 PBT-0.4416.19 PL NP0.098.83 -99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 14:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU