Indo National consolidated net profit declines 98.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.47% to Rs 148.95 croreNet profit of Indo National declined 98.98% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 148.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 172.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales148.95172.13 -13 OPM %2.9610.49 -PBDT3.1619.48 -84 PBT-0.4416.19 PL NP0.098.83 -99
