National Fittings standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prince Pipes & Fittings reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
National Fittings standalone net profit declines 97.50% in the March 2022 quarter
National Fittings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 9.69% in the June 2022 quarter
Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 9.25% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 30.84% to Rs 24.52 croreNet profit of National Fittings rose 63.64% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.5218.74 31 OPM %7.996.40 -PBDT2.201.53 44 PBT1.350.84 61 NP1.260.77 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU