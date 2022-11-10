JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Everest Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

National Fittings standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.84% to Rs 24.52 crore

Net profit of National Fittings rose 63.64% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.5218.74 31 OPM %7.996.40 -PBDT2.201.53 44 PBT1.350.84 61 NP1.260.77 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU