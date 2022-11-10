National Fittings standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.84% to Rs 24.52 crore

Net profit of National Fittings rose 63.64% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.5218.747.996.402.201.531.350.841.260.77

