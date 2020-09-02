Anant Raj consolidated net profit declines 44.45% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.33% to Rs 49.53 croreNet profit of Anant Raj declined 44.45% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.33% to Rs 49.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.08% to Rs 29.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.99% to Rs 276.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 349.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales49.5383.01 -40 276.19349.55 -21 OPM %32.9124.12 -19.1021.59 - PBDT19.6318.02 9 46.7862.18 -25 PBT15.1913.38 14 29.0540.33 -28 NP8.1114.60 -44 29.0042.70 -32
