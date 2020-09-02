Anant Raj consolidated net profit declines 44.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.33% to Rs 49.53 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj declined 44.45% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.33% to Rs 49.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 83.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.08% to Rs 29.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.99% to Rs 276.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 349.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

49.5383.01276.19349.5532.9124.1219.1021.5919.6318.0246.7862.1815.1913.3829.0540.338.1114.6029.0042.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)