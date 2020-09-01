Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit declines 52.60% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.75% to Rs 28.51 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls declined 52.60% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 28.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.28.5150.6811.6110.663.616.222.214.771.643.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)