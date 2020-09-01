Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit declines 52.60% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.75% to Rs 28.51 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls declined 52.60% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 28.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.5150.68 -44 OPM %11.6110.66 -PBDT3.616.22 -42 PBT2.214.77 -54 NP1.643.46 -53
