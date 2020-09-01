JUST IN
Golechha Global Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Golechha Global Finance remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.22 9 OPM %45.8350.00 -PBDT0.110.11 0 PBT0.110.11 0 NP0.080.08 0

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 17:40 IST

