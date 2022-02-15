Anant Raj hits the roof after good Q3 earnings

Anant Raj hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 73.55 after the company's net profit rose 59.51% to Rs 11.82 crore on 34.01% rise in net sales to Rs 97.37 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) spurted 682.35% year-on-year to Rs 18.62 crore in Q3 December 2021.

Total expenses rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 84.84 crore in Q3 December 2021. Cost of sales increased 18.87% to Rs 65.90 crore.

Anant Raj is engaged in the business of real estate development. It is also one of the largest land bank/property owners of Delhi NCR region. Its businesses include, residential townships, group housings, commercial developments, IT parks, malls / office complexes, affordable housings, data centers, hospitality / serviced apartments.

