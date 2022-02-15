Anant Raj Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GE T&D India Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 February 2022.

Anant Raj Ltd surged 9.94% to Rs 73.55 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

GE T&D India Ltd soared 7.43% to Rs 109.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8841 shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd spiked 5.90% to Rs 1540. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18048 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29306 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd spurt 5.05% to Rs 199.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53569 shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd exploded 5.03% to Rs 262.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

