Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Excel Industries Ltd, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd, Manaksia Ltd and California Software Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 February 2022.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 120.7 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3790 shares in the past one month.

Excel Industries Ltd surged 15.15% to Rs 1339.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4703 shares in the past one month.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd spiked 12.10% to Rs 372.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3390 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Ltd spurt 10.52% to Rs 77.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23071 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 35.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32188 shares in the past one month.

