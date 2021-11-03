Angel Broking business performance update for October 2021

Angel Broking announced its key business parameters for month of October 2021.

The company's client base increased to 6.93 million, recording a MoM growth of 6.3% and YoY growth of 145.2%.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.43 million, recording a MoM growth of 10% and YoY growth of 208.3%.

Number of trades stood at 107.21 million in October 2021 compared to 101.07 million in September 2021 and 51.31 million in October 2020.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 20.7%, higher by 43 bps compared to September 2021 and higher by 603 bps compared to October 2020.

The company's retail turnover market share in F&O segment stood at 20.8%, higher by 42 bps compared to September 2021 and higher by 624 bps compared to October 2020.

