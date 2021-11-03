Angel Broking business performance update for October 2021

Angel Broking announced its key business parameters for month of October 2021.
The company's client base increased to 6.93 million, recording a MoM growth of 6.3% and YoY growth of 145.2%.
Gross client acquisition stood at 0.43 million, recording a MoM growth of 10% and YoY growth of 208.3%.
Number of trades stood at 107.21 million in October 2021 compared to 101.07 million in September 2021 and 51.31 million in October 2020.
The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 20.7%, higher by 43 bps compared to September 2021 and higher by 603 bps compared to October 2020.
The company's retail turnover market share in F&O segment stood at 20.8%, higher by 42 bps compared to September 2021 and higher by 624 bps compared to October 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU