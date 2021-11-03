Angel Broking client base rises to 6.93 million in Oct 2021

The stock broker said its client base jumped 145% year-on-year to 6.93 million in October 2021 over October 2020.

On a sequential basis, the firm's client base grew 6.3% from 6.52 million clients in October 2021. Gross client acquisition stood at 0.43 million in October 2021, rising 10% from September 2021 and 208% from October 2020.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment rose to 20.7% in October 2021 compared with 14.7% in October 2020. Retail turnover market share in F&O (derivatives) segment stood at 20.8%, in October 2021 as against 20.3% in September 2021. The figure stood at 14.5% in October 2020.

Shares of Angel Broking were trading 0.19% higher at Rs 1233.85 on BSE.

Angel Broking is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE. It's a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to clients.

The company posted an 80.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.2 crore on a 69.3% increase in total income to Rs 538.16 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21. The stock broking company's profit before tax jumped 80.2% to Rs 179.31 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

