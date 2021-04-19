Angel Broking drops as CEO Vinay Agrawal passes away

Angel Broking tanked 5.15% to Rs 306.40 after Vinay Agrawal, the whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company passed away on Saturday, 17 April 2021.

The board of the company, on Thursday, 22 April 2021 will consider and declare the third interim dividend, for the FY 2020-21. The company has fixed April 30, 2021 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of third interim dividend, if any. The announcements were made on Saturday, 17 April 2021.

Angel Broking is a financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to its clients.

