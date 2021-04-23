Angel Broking gains after board appoints Narayan Gangadhar as new CEO

Angel Broking rose 1.98% to Rs 371.35 after the company said its board has appointed Narayan Gangadhar as the chief executive officer (CEO) effective 26 April 2021.

Gangadhar is not related to any director or key managerial personnel or promoters of the company.

Earlier this week, the company informed about the passing away of Vinay Agrawal, the whole-time director and CEO of the firm.

Further, the company's board has declared as third interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 at the rate of Rs 7.50 per share on equity shares of the company. The record date for the same is Thursday, 30 April 2021.

Angel Broking is a financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to its clients.

The company posted a 170% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.17 crore on a 70.1% rise in total income to Rs 315.61 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

