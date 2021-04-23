Angel Broking gains after board appoints Narayan Gangadhar as new CEO

Angel Broking rose 1.98% to Rs 371.35 after the company said its board has appointed Narayan Gangadhar as the chief executive officer (CEO) effective 26 April 2021.
Gangadhar is not related to any director or key managerial personnel or promoters of the company.
Earlier this week, the company informed about the passing away of Vinay Agrawal, the whole-time director and CEO of the firm.
Further, the company's board has declared as third interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 at the rate of Rs 7.50 per share on equity shares of the company. The record date for the same is Thursday, 30 April 2021.
Angel Broking is a financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to its clients.
The company posted a 170% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.17 crore on a 70.1% rise in total income to Rs 315.61 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU