Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 39.02 points or 1.63% at 2430.58 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.81%), CESC Ltd (up 2.92%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.8%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.22%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.65%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.27%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.27%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.88%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.63%).

On the other hand, K E C International Ltd (down 0.15%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 206.04 or 0.43% at 47874.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.35 points or 0.37% at 14352.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 188.07 points or 0.9% at 21086.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.33 points or 0.55% at 6851.88.

On BSE,1403 shares were trading in green, 762 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

