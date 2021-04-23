Rallis India Q4 PAT soars to Rs 8 cr

On a consolidated basis, Rallis India's net profit surged 1094.10% to Rs 8.12 crore on 36.1% surge in net sales to Rs 471.26 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The company said it continued to prioritise on the safety and health of employees amidst the second wave of COVID- 19, while focussing on shipping, logistics, procurement and supply of raw materials. The company launched new formulation product like Eevee (used as insecticide & fungicide combination for vegetables).

Sanjiv Lal, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Rallis India, said: "The favourable agricultural activities in the last quarter were supportive of our domestic crop care business which grew by 14% and seeds business by 7%. Exports were robust during the quarter. The ongoing harvest season is expected to support a continued growth in agricultural production aided by normal monsoon forecast. We will continue to keep a close watch on the second wave of COVID-19 to ensure we can sail through the hard times. While positioning ourselves to meet the market requirements, we are also consistently prioritising the safety and well-being of all our employees and other stakeholders."

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of Rallis India rose 0.55% to Rs 283.40 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 281.35 to Rs 291 so far.

