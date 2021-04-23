Healthcare shares rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 198.91 points or 0.85% at 23617.93 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 9.46%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 7.61%),Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 7.29%),Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 6.33%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 5.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 4.19%), Poly Medicure Ltd (up 4.17%), Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (up 4.04%), Alembic Ltd (up 3.4%), and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 3.39%).

On the other hand, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.5%), Novartis India Ltd (down 2.2%), and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 2.09%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 206.04 or 0.43% at 47874.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.35 points or 0.37% at 14352.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 188.07 points or 0.9% at 21086.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.33 points or 0.55% at 6851.88.

On BSE,1403 shares were trading in green, 762 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)