Anjani Foods standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.63% to Rs 11.90 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods rose 140.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.909.188.245.880.930.530.620.250.360.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)