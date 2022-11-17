Anjani Foods standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 29.63% to Rs 11.90 croreNet profit of Anjani Foods rose 140.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.909.18 30 OPM %8.245.88 -PBDT0.930.53 75 PBT0.620.25 148 NP0.360.15 140
