Raasi Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 1766.67% in the March 2022 quarter
Raasi Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2022 quarter
IFGL Refractories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.70 crore in the March 2022 quarter
IFGL Refractories updates on its upcoming technology centre in Odisha
-
Sales decline 44.13% to Rs 11.13 croreNet loss of Raasi Refractories reported to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.13% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.1319.92 -44 OPM %-4.855.67 -PBDT-1.400.36 PL PBT-1.470.22 PL NP-1.470.22 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU