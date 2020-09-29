Anuh Pharma hits the roof after approval for malaria drug

Anuh Pharma was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 207.80 after the company received approval from World Health Organisation for anti-malaria drug.

Shares of Anuh Pharma rose for third consecutive day. The stock has surged 13.34% in three days from its previous closing low of Rs 183.35 hit on 24 September 2020.

The scrip is up nearly 327% from its 52-week low of Rs 48.70 posted on 24 March 2020. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 218.7 on 25 August 2020.

Anuh Pharma in a regulatory filing after market hours on Monday announced that it has received approval from WHO - Geneva for prequalification for Pyrimethamine API which is used as anti -malarial drugs.

Anuh Pharma manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

