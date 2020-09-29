Anuh Pharma hits the roof after approval for malaria drug

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan bans export of anti-malaria drugs
EU: Malaria drugs used for virus could cause side effects
Pakistan remains undecided on release of anti-malarial drugs, bans export again
Sanofi to donate 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine across 50 countries
India biggest producer of 'game-changer' hydroxychloroquine drug; has enough capacity
-
Anuh Pharma was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 207.80 after the company received approval from World Health Organisation for anti-malaria drug.
Shares of Anuh Pharma rose for third consecutive day. The stock has surged 13.34% in three days from its previous closing low of Rs 183.35 hit on 24 September 2020.
The scrip is up nearly 327% from its 52-week low of Rs 48.70 posted on 24 March 2020. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 218.7 on 25 August 2020.
Anuh Pharma in a regulatory filing after market hours on Monday announced that it has received approval from WHO - Geneva for prequalification for Pyrimethamine API which is used as anti -malarial drugs.
Anuh Pharma manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU