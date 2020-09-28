ONGC jumps on buzz India mulls gas price floor

-
ALSO READ
Natural gas prices cut by steep 26 pc; huge dent in ONGC revenues
Dharmendra Pradhan Invites US Investors To Seize Huge Opportunity In India's growth story
CNG, piped cooking gas price in Delhi, adjoining cities cut
ONGC gas output drops 15 pc as shut factories refuse to take supplies
Government Considering To Bring Natural Gas Under GST
-
ONGC jumped 4.35% to Rs 71.90 after the media reported that India is considering a floor price for natural gas produced from local fields.
According to media reports, the petroleum ministry is considering a proposal under which domestic gas will have a floor pricing that would prevent fuel prices from crashing below an identified threshold in the current subdued market conditions and insulate oil and gas explorers like ONGC from a tariff crash.
The reports further added that the proposal being considered by the oil ministry pegs the price to the popular benchmark Japan-Korea Marker that is used for LNG tariff in North Asia with a discount.
Price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas prices could increase this festive season if the government implements a new floor price mechanism for gas produced from domestic fields.
ONGC is India's largest integrated oil and gas company. ONGC is 60.41% owned by the Government of India (as on 30 June 2020).
The company's consolidated net profit slumped 84.7% to Rs 1,090.03 crore on 42.9% drop in net sales to Rs 62,496.06 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
The scrip extended gains for second day in a row. The stock has added 8.5% in two sessions while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 3.9% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU