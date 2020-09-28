LTTS to provide engineering services to US-based Tenneco

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) rose 3.38% to Rs 1640 after the company said that it had selected for providing engineering services for Tenneco's DRiV original equipment (OE) Ride Control business group.
Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Its four business groups viz. motorparts, ride performance, clean air and power train, deliver technology solutions for diversified global markets.
The L&T Group company will set-up a HUB Development Center to provide DRiV with additional engineering capacity in conventional damper and component development. LTTS will also work with DRiV to modernize and upgrade engineering tools and create a global benchmarking framework for product lifecycle analysis.
LTTS is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) focused on engineering and research & development (ER&D) services. The company offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.
LTTS' consolidated net profit declined 42.5% to Rs 117.20 crore on a 3.9% fall in net sales to Rs 1294.70 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
In the past three months, the stock has jumped 26.65% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 7.99% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU